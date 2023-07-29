Striking Toronto-area Metro workers speak out: ‘This is definitely about money’

Union leaders say Metro workers rejected the “best agreement in decades” to begin a strike across the Greater Toronto Area because wages are not enough to keep pace with the rapidly rising cost of living.

Speaking outside a shuttered store on Danforth Avenue in Toronto, the union called out profits brought in by grocery store chains in Canada and said some staff were forced to use food banks.

Frontline grocery workers at 27 Metro stores began a strike at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, with picket lines popping up at stores from 8 a.m. onwards. The union, Unifor, said the strike includes 3,700 workers and is the largest strike in its history.

All 27 stores are set to remain closed for the duration of the strike, though pharmacies will stay open, Metro said.

“They have a lot of courage, a lot of courage, to give up their pay cheque — as small as it is — in order to stand up and say enough is enough,” Unifor national president Lana Payne said. “We need to share the money that we help Metro earn.”

Metro reported a 10.4 per cent jump in profits on food and pharmacy sales in April. Sales in what was the company’s second quarter totalled $4.55 billion, up 6.6 per cent from $4.27 billion in the same quarter last year.

The CEOs of Canada’s largest grocery stores have defended increased prices and profits amidst soaring inflation.

“Reasonable profitability is an important part of operating a successful business,” said Galen G. Weston, CEO of Loblaw’s parent company George Weston Ltd., previously told a federal government committee.

The union, however, said it was not entertaining the grocers’ arguments that profit margins remained small on individual items.

“Who believes this razor-thin argument? I don’t believe it, the world doesn’t believe it,” Payne said on Saturday. “They’ve been jacking up grocery prices for the past three years.”

In a statement issued Friday evening, Metro said it was “extremely disappointed” the union had opted to strike, pointing out the union’s bargaining committee had recommended members accept the deal.

“The settlement provided significant increases for employees in all four years of the agreement, as well as pension and benefits improvements for all employees, including part-time employees,” the Metro statement read.

Outside a shuttered east-end store in the rain, union members and leaders said the reality of working at Metro was unsustainable. Unifor said 70 per cent of jobs at the grocery store were now part-time, making it difficult for workers to make ends meet and forcing some to juggle several jobs.

“This is definitely about money,” said Gord Currie, president of Unifor Local 414 which represents the grocery workers.

“The system is broken here, we have people in our own stores who can’t even afford the groceries in our stores — they have to go to food banks. There’s a problem with the governance and it’s going all the way up… this is for grocery workers and retail people everywhere.”

Unifor represents more than 310,000 Canadian workers, including Global News employees.

— with files from Global News staff and The Canadian Press