Pedestrian fatally struck by allegedly impaired driver in Toronto: police

One pedestrian is dead after a crash involving an allegedly impaired driver in Toronto on Friday night, police say.
Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Police, paramedics and firefighters all rushed to the scene.
A pedestrian was walking in the area when they were hit by a vehicle, police believe. The man driving the vehicle was arrested in relation to impaired driving, investigators said in a tweet.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road closures were in place on Friday night and drivers were warned to avoid the area.
