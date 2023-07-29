Pedestrian fatally struck by allegedly impaired driver in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

One pedestrian is dead after a crash involving an allegedly impaired driver in Toronto on Friday night, police say.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Police, paramedics and firefighters all rushed to the scene.

A pedestrian was walking in the area when they were hit by a vehicle, police believe. The man driving the vehicle was arrested in relation to impaired driving, investigators said in a tweet.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were in place on Friday night and drivers were warned to avoid the area.