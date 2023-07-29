Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian fatally struck by allegedly impaired driver in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 29, 2023 10:00 am
Police said a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on Friday, July 28, 2023, on Ellesmere Road at Warden Avenue in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police said a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on Friday, July 28, 2023, on Ellesmere Road at Warden Avenue in Toronto. Kevin Faibish / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One pedestrian is dead after a crash involving an allegedly impaired driver in Toronto on Friday night, police say.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Police, paramedics and firefighters all rushed to the scene.

A pedestrian was walking in the area when they were hit by a vehicle, police believe. The man driving the vehicle was arrested in relation to impaired driving, investigators said in a tweet.

Trending Now

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were in place on Friday night and drivers were warned to avoid the area.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSToronto CollisionToronto Pedestrian StruckWarden AvenueEllesmere Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices