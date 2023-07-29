Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey hit-and-run sends man to hospital in critical condition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2023 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey hit-and-run sends man to hospital in critical condition'
Surrey hit-and-run sends man to hospital in critical condition
A man is in critical condition in hospital after police in Surrey said he was hit by a car that left the scene.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in critical condition in hospital after police in Surrey say he was hit by a car that left the scene.

RCMP were called to 128 Street north of 80 Avenue in the Newton area of Surrey shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a vehicle struck a man in the roadway, and took off.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid in fatal farm vehicle crash in Delta'
Charges laid in fatal farm vehicle crash in Delta

The male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the only current description of the vehicle is a black sedan with obvious front end damage, which was last seen heading north on 128 street.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including dash cam footage of the area between 12:35 a.m. and 12:45 a.m., to please contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.

More on Crime
SurreyHit and RunBCSurrey RCMPNewtonSurrey hit and runBC Hit And RunNewton Hit And Run
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices