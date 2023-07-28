Southern Alberta man charged with child porn offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old Bassano man has been charged with accessing and possessing child pornography after an investigation by RCMP and ALERT’s internet child exploitation unit.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Bassano, Alta., on July 20.

A number of electronic devices, including a desktop computer, were seized, RCMP said on Friday.

An investigation by RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team ICE unit led to the arrest of 66-year-old Merle Gaffney. He’s been charged with accessing and possessing child porn.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2 in Brooks.

Bassano is located 140 kilometres east of Calgary.