Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Southern Alberta man charged with child porn offences

By Staff Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips
WATCH: Several teenage girls were rescued from the sex trade recently in Alberta. They were all groomed and lured online. Sgt. Kerry Shima with Alert’s ICE Unit sits down with Carole Anne Devaney with advice for parents to help protect their children online – Jul 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 66-year-old Bassano man has been charged with accessing and possessing child pornography after an investigation by RCMP and ALERT’s internet child exploitation unit.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Bassano, Alta., on July 20.

A number of electronic devices, including a desktop computer, were seized, RCMP said on Friday.

An investigation by RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team ICE unit led to the arrest of 66-year-old Merle Gaffney. He’s been charged with accessing and possessing child porn.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2 in Brooks.

Bassano is located 140 kilometres east of Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Online child exploitation cases on the rise'
Online child exploitation cases on the rise
Related News
Alberta RCMPChild Pornographysouthern albertaIceALERTInternet Child ExploitationBrooksAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamChild porn chargesBassanoALERT ICEBassano RCMPchild porn offences
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices