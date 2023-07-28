Police charge Saskatoon psychiatrist following fraudulent activities investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old Saskatoon psychiatrist has been charged following an investigation into fraudulent activities.

Police stated that members of the Saskatoon Police Service economic crime section have concluded the investigation after the accused turned himself in to police on July 25.

“(He) was subsequently arrested, processed, and released on conditions; he is charged with fraud over $5,000,” according to a release.

Police stated they received notice in February of 2022 from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan of suspected fraudulent activity relating to the medical billings of a Saskatoon psychiatrist.

“Investigation by members of the Economic Crime Section found that a government agency had been defrauded of more than $90,000 after being billed for fraudulent services between September of 2017 and December of 2018,” stated police.

The accused is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on August 28, 2023.

