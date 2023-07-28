Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Anti-racism trainer accused of denigrating Toronto principal who died by suicide welcomes review

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2023 1:27 pm
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. View image in full screen
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. Katherine Ward / File / Global News
TORONTO — An anti-racism trainer accused of denigrating a Toronto principal who later died by suicide says she welcomes the Ontario education minister’s review.

KOJO Institute CEO Kike Ojo-Thompson says the accusations are false and mischaracterize what happened at two training sessions in 2021 attended by Richard Bilkszto.

Bilkszto filed a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board earlier this year, claiming supervisors failed to intervene and then retaliated against him when Ojo-Thompson allegedly implied he was racist when he disagreed Canada was more racist than the United States, later using the exchange as an example of how white supremacy is upheld through resistance.

Bilkszto’s lawyer publicly linked the incident to his death earlier this month.

In a statement posted Thursday night, Ojo-Thompson calls Bilkszto’s death a tragedy and offers her condolences to his family.

She says the incident has been weaponized to discredit and suppress the work of people committed diversity, equity and inclusion, noting her and the team have been subjected to threats and online vitriol.

OntarioTorontoTDSBAnti-racismOntario Education Ministerracism allegationsKojo Instituteanti-racism trainerKike Ojo-ThompsonOntario education minister reviewToronto principal suicide
© 2023 The Canadian Press

