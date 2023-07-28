Anti-racism trainer accused of denigrating Toronto principal who died by suicide welcomes review

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — An anti-racism trainer accused of denigrating a Toronto principal who later died by suicide says she welcomes the Ontario education minister’s review.

KOJO Institute CEO Kike Ojo-Thompson says the accusations are false and mischaracterize what happened at two training sessions in 2021 attended by Richard Bilkszto.

Bilkszto filed a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board earlier this year, claiming supervisors failed to intervene and then retaliated against him when Ojo-Thompson allegedly implied he was racist when he disagreed Canada was more racist than the United States, later using the exchange as an example of how white supremacy is upheld through resistance.

Bilkszto’s lawyer publicly linked the incident to his death earlier this month.

In a statement posted Thursday night, Ojo-Thompson calls Bilkszto’s death a tragedy and offers her condolences to his family.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the incident has been weaponized to discredit and suppress the work of people committed diversity, equity and inclusion, noting her and the team have been subjected to threats and online vitriol.