Crowsnest Pass RCMP locate bodies of 2 missing hikers

Mounties have located the bodies of two men who were hiking in the Rocky Mountains.

On July 26, at 10 p.m., Crowsnest Pass RCMP say they were advised of two overdue hikers who were hiking along North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, located outside Coleman, Alta.

RCMP, along with Search and Rescue (SAR), assisted with a ground and air search.

On July 27, at 7 p.m., SAR said they located both hikers deceased at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard. Long Line Helicopter from Fernie, B.C., attended and recovered the bodies of a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old man.

“This is considered a horrible tragedy and accident, there is nothing suspicious at this time,” said Cpl. Gina Slaney.

Police said in a statement Friday that they would like to thank and acknowledge the volunteers, as well as family, that attended to assist with search efforts.

Alberta Conservation, Alberta Forestry, Alberta Parks, Southern Alberta Regional Search and Rescue, Lethbridge Search and Rescue, BC Search and Rescue and Ascent Helicopters were also involved with the search and recovery.