Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crowsnest Pass RCMP locate bodies of 2 missing hikers

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 12:47 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties have located the bodies of two men who were hiking in the Rocky Mountains.

On July 26, at 10 p.m., Crowsnest Pass RCMP say they were advised of two overdue hikers who were hiking along North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, located outside Coleman, Alta.

Click to play video: 'Witness recalls Calgary woman being struck by rock before falling in mountain tragedy'
Witness recalls Calgary woman being struck by rock before falling in mountain tragedy

RCMP, along with Search and Rescue (SAR), assisted with a ground and air search.

Story continues below advertisement

On July 27, at 7 p.m., SAR said they located both hikers deceased at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard. Long Line Helicopter from Fernie, B.C., attended and recovered the bodies of a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old man.

“This is considered a horrible tragedy and accident, there is nothing suspicious at this time,” said Cpl. Gina Slaney.

Click to play video: 'B.C. teen plunges off mountain, survives brush with death'
B.C. teen plunges off mountain, survives brush with death

Police said in a statement Friday that they would like to thank and acknowledge the volunteers, as well as family, that attended to assist with search efforts.

Alberta Conservation, Alberta Forestry, Alberta Parks, Southern Alberta Regional Search and Rescue, Lethbridge Search and Rescue, BC Search and Rescue and Ascent Helicopters were also involved with the search and recovery.

Related News
Alberta RCMPSearch and RescueHelicopterAlberta ParksRocky MountainsAlberta ForestryBC Search And RescueCrowsnest Pass RCMPAlberta ConservationLethbridge search and rescueHikers found deadMount CoulthardNorth York Creek Plane Crash TrailSouthern Alberta Regional Search and Rescue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices