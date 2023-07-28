Menu

Sports

Support for new franchise shows Winnipeg is a ‘big-league’ town, Sea Bears coach says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 12:28 pm
Mike Taylor tells Global News Morning how the team is feeling ahead of the final regular season game taking place on Saturday, and how grateful he and the players are to see so much excitement and acceptance from the fans here at home.
With one regular season game to go in the team’s inaugural campaign, Winnipeg Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor says it’s been overwhelming to see the support from local basketball fans.

“It’s been a wonderful summer. It’s been so much fun,” Taylor said.

“I think every time you have an expansion franchise, you kind of plan to build it slowly, (but) the city has really received the Sea Bears in such a fantastic manner.

“We’re overwhelmed with the support and the enthusiasm and energy. We’re really proud with the way it’s come together in such a short time. … We just want to finish it out strong.”

Saturday’s season finale is — once again — sold out. That’s no surprise for a playoff-bound team that sits at the top of both the Western Conference and the league, and continues to break CEBL attendance records.

“I love the CEBL. I think it’s a great league and I think Winnipeg has established itself as an organization that’s raising the level, raising the standard, on and off the floor,” Taylor said.

“What Winnipeg has shown to me is that it’s a big-league sports town. You’ve got the Jets here, we’ve got a great tradition with the Blue Bombers, you’ve got the baseball, the Goldeyes … and Winnipeg’s been missing basketball.

“With the tradition of having some minor league teams a long time ago, the city’s been hungry. … It’s just a love for basketball, a love for sports, and we’re really proud the city has taken to us as well as they have.”

The 12-7 Sea Bears close out the regular season at home Saturday night against the 8-11 Edmonton Stingers, before playoffs begin next month.

