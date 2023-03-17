Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Sea Bears add Toronto-born CEBL champ Osayande to roster

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 11:29 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After the recent announcement of its first-ever player, Winnipeg’s new pro basketball team is starting to build a roster.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears’ second signee, the team announced Friday, is Toronto-born Shane Osayande, a six-foot-seven forward who has played in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) as well as overseas for teams in Spain, Germany and Lebanon — among other countries.

Osayande, who played three years for the University of Saskatchewan before turning pro, was a teammate of Chad Posthumus, the Sea Bears’ first signing, in their 2019 CEBL championship run with the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg basketball star first signee to hometown CEBL team

“It’s always an honour and great privilege to play in the CEBL, yet alone for a brand new organization,” Osayande said in a statement.

Trending Now

“I’m excited to see the province of Manitoba, my teammates and coaching staff, and most importantly, all the great fans of the Sea Bears.”

The Sea Bears, who joined the league in November of 2022, have so far only announced Posthumus, Osayande and head coach Mike Taylor in the lead-up to their inaugural season, which begins May 27 with a home game at Canada Life Centre against the Vancouver Bandits.

Click to play video: 'Winnipegger playing Division I hoops'
Winnipegger playing Division I hoops

 

More on Sports
Winnipeg SportsBasketballCEBLCanadian Elite Basketball LeagueWinnipeg BasketballWinnipeg Sea BearsShane OsayandeChad Posythumus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers