Sea Bears add Toronto-born CEBL champ Osayande to roster

After the recent announcement of its first-ever player, Winnipeg’s new pro basketball team is starting to build a roster.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears’ second signee, the team announced Friday, is Toronto-born Shane Osayande, a six-foot-seven forward who has played in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) as well as overseas for teams in Spain, Germany and Lebanon — among other countries.

Osayande, who played three years for the University of Saskatchewan before turning pro, was a teammate of Chad Posthumus, the Sea Bears’ first signing, in their 2019 CEBL championship run with the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

CHAMPION ALERT 🚨 Your Sea Bears have signed former CEBL Champion, Shane Osayande. Osayande joins the club for its first season.

It all starts May 27 at Canada Life Centre! Get your season 🎟 now at https://t.co/pXrlhL7ZyL pic.twitter.com/7PPNzPkzgQ — Winnipeg Sea Bears (@wpgseabears) March 17, 2023

“It’s always an honour and great privilege to play in the CEBL, yet alone for a brand new organization,” Osayande said in a statement.

“I’m excited to see the province of Manitoba, my teammates and coaching staff, and most importantly, all the great fans of the Sea Bears.”

The Sea Bears, who joined the league in November of 2022, have so far only announced Posthumus, Osayande and head coach Mike Taylor in the lead-up to their inaugural season, which begins May 27 with a home game at Canada Life Centre against the Vancouver Bandits.