Winnipeg basketball star first signee to hometown CEBL team

Winnipeg’s new pro basketball team’s first signing is no stranger to the city.

Chad Posthumus, 32, became the Winnipeg Sea Bears’ first official player, and after a career that has taken him to teams in Canada, Japan and Argentina, he’s finally back in his hometown.

Posthumus, a six-foot-11 forward, is staying in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), where he most recently played two seasons for the Ottawa BlackJacks. He won a championship in the CEBL’s inaugural season as a member of the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

A graduate of River East Collegiate, Posthumus was one of the top high school basketball players in Canada before he headed to play college basketball for the NCAA Division I Morehead State, as well as the University of British Columbia and Howard College.

HOMECOMING 👑

Welcome our first-ever signing back to Winnipeg! 🇨🇦 Proud Manitoban, Chad Posthumus, joins the Sea Bears for our inaugural season, tipping off May 27th at Canada Life Centre. Get your season tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/MlXIxwj4Tv starting at just $25/game! pic.twitter.com/6VFsipPSQJ — Winnipeg Sea Bears (@wpgseabears) March 2, 2023

Posthumus’s pro career began in 2014 with Levanga Hokkaido of the Japan Basketball League, followed by 11 games with Argentina’s Atletico Argentino de Junin, and a short stint with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA’s Summer League.

He has also represented Canada on the international stage, most recently at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil.

“It is an absolute honour to be the first player signed to the Winnipeg Sea Bears franchise,” Posthumus said in a statement Thursday.

“Being able to play professional basketball in my hometown, in front of all my family, friends, and supporters is a dream come true.”

The Sea Bears, who joined the league in November of 2022, have so far only announced Posthumus and head coach Mike Taylor in the lead-up to their inaugural season, which begins May 27 with a home game at Canada Life Centre against the Vancouver Bandits.