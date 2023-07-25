Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Sea Bears sell out regular season finale

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 5:53 pm
The Winnipeg Sea Bears will close out the regular season in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Sea Bears announced on Tuesday they have sold out the Canada Life Centre for its basketball setup for Saturday’s finale against the Edmonton Stingers.

With over 8,100 fans expected, the Sea Bears are set to break their own single-game league attendance record in their inaugural season after recently adding additional seating.

The Sea Bears set the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s attendance record with 7,328 fans for their first-ever game. The franchise already owns the five-most attended games in CEBL history and Saturday will mark their fourth consecutive sellout.

“Once again, Winnipeg shows all of Canada that we are the best sports fans in the world,” said Sea Bears owner and chairperson David Asper in a media release.

“We are truly grateful for all the support. Now, let’s bring the heat on Saturday night to launch our Sea Bears into the playoffs.”

With 12 wins and seven losses in their first 19 games, the Sea Bears can clinch first place in the Western Conference with either a win on Saturday or a loss by the Calgary Surge in one of their final two games.

Winnipeg Sea Bears open training camp
Winnipeg SportswinnipegCEBLCanadian Elite Basketball LeagueCanada Life CentreWinnipeg Sea BearsSea Bears
