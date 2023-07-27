Menu

Sports

Davis still a Ticat after failed physical voids trade to Calgary Stampeders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2023 6:51 pm
Ja’Gared Davis is still a Hamilton Tiger-Cat.

Hamilton dealt the veteran defensive lineman to the Calgary Stampeders on Tuesday. But the deal was voided Thursday after Davis failed his physical.

That means the Ticats reclaim Davis’s playing rights because the trade was conditional on Davis passing a physical with Calgary.

The Stampeders also get back the ’24 sixth-round draft pick they gave to Hamilton for Davis.

Davis signed with Hamilton during the offseason after helping the Toronto Argonauts win a Grey Cup last season.

CFLCanadian Football LeagueCalgary StampedersTicatsHamilton Tiger-CatsCFL tradeJa'Gared Davis
© 2023 The Canadian Press

