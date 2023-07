Send this page to someone via email

Police, fire and emergency services attended a serious collision near the Edmonton airport Thursday afternoon.

Police said two vehicles collided near the intersection of Outlet Collection Way and Airport Road in Leduc County.

RCMP confirmed that traffic to the airport was not impacted by the crash, but drivers were temporarily not able to access Outlet Collection Way from Airport Road.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

–More to come…