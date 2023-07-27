Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after Montreal police officer stabbed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2023 4:28 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference, in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a Montreal police officer Wednesday. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference, in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a Montreal police officer Wednesday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a Montreal police officer Wednesday.

Quebec prosecutors say Menachem Benaroch appeared in a Montreal court Thursday morning.

He has also been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and one count of carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Officer seriously hurt during intervention in Montreal neighbourhood: police

Patricia Johnson, a spokesperson for Quebec’s prosecutors office, says Benaroch is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police say the life of the officer who was stabbed is not considered to be in danger.

Chief Fady Dagher told reporters Wednesday that the officer was attempting to speak with the suspect when he was suddenly attacked.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

