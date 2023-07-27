‘Exhausted all leads’: 28-year-old man last seen in Burnaby one year ago

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Burnaby B.C., have renewed calls for tips after the one-year anniversary of missing man Jiexiong ‘Jackson’ Xu.

“We have exhausted all leads and are hoping someone might be able to provide some new information,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, with the Burnaby RCMP.

“We’re asking the public to please share Jiexiong’s photos. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please come forward and speak to our investigators.”

Burnaby RCMP is turning to the public to help generate tips for missing man Jiexiong 'Jackson' Xu.

Xu was 28 years old when he was reported missing on Aug 3, 2022. He was last seen on July 10, 2022, near Imperial Street and Sussex Avenue in Burnaby.

The man, who was supposed to return to China, was seen with two suitcases and was wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants at the time of his disappearance.

Police describe Xu as standing six-feet-one-inch tall, around 165 pounds, with an athletic build. He has brown eyes, with dark hair, and was clean-shaven when he went missing.

Jiexiong 'Jackson' Xu in a handout photo from police.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Jiexiong, or have information on his whereabouts, to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).