Calgary police seek information in Ranchlands shooting

Calgary police are asking the public for help in identifying occupants of a vehicle believed to be responsible for a shooting in the northwest community of Ranchlands earlier this week.

View image in full screen Calgary police description of the vehicle they believe is involved in the shooting on Ranchero Road. Handout / Calgary Police Service

Police say around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, they believe two men were walking in the 7000 block of Ranchero Road N.W., when a vehicle pulled up beside them and gunshots were fired. The men were not struck by any bullets and were able to return safely to their residence.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police are seeking information on the driver and potential passengers of this black BMW sedan after a shooting in 7000 block of Ranchero Road N.W. Handout Calgary Police

Although no one was injured in the shooting, several houses in the area were struck by bullets.

Police say the shooting is believed to have been targeted. Investigators are looking to identify the occupants of the suspect vehicle, described as a black BMW sedan.

1:20 North Edmonton neighbours shocked by fatal shooting

Anyone with information on this incident, such as security footage or witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, are asked to contact Calgary Police or Crime Stoppers.