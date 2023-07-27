Ennismore man scores $50,000 on Daily Keno draw: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

An Ennismore, Ont., grandfather says his recent lottery win will be a boost to his retirement.

According to the OLG, Stephen Vance claimed $50,000 in the July 14 midday draw for the Daily Keno 8 pick. The game sees a player make a wager and pick numbers to match up to the 20 numbers drawn.

Vance said he’s been playing the lottery for about 40 years including 25 years playing Daily Keno.

His winning ticket was purchased at Mister Convenience on Marina Boulevard in Peterborough.

Vance said he learned of his win after checking his ticket on the OLG’s app.

“My son helped me start the prize claim process,” he said.

He quickly shared the news with his wife.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was overjoyed and couldn’t believe it,” Vance said. “Everyone I’ve told has been so happy.”

Vance said he hasn’t yet made any definitive plans with his winnings.

“It’s a nice feeling — I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I look forward to the benefits this win will provide in my retirement.”