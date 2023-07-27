Menu

Crime

Contractor in Northumberland County charged with fraud: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 1:33 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP have a charged a contractor with fraud following an investigation in July 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A business owner in Northumberland County faces a fraud charge following an investigation earlier this month.

According to Northumberland OPP, on July 6, police received information alleging that a business owner had not completed agreed contractual work at the residence of the victim.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man on July 15. He was charged with fraud over $5,000, OPP announced on Wednesday.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 6.

OPP say if you think you have been victimized by fraud to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or call your local police service.

Family-run business issues warning after alleged payment dispute scam
