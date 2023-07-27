1 person taken to hospital after vehicle drives into tree in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospial after a vehicle drove into a tree in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of David and Mill streets at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said a vehicle drove into a tree with two people inside.

Officers said one of the occupants — a male — was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid.

