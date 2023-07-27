Heavy rain, thunderstorms in forecast as N.S. cleans up from recent flash flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Nova Scotia, with the forecast calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

The rain is expected to begin Thursday evening and end Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will begin in southwestern Nova Scotia and move east overnight.

The special weather statement notes that heavy rainfall can lead to localized flooding, and advises people to monitor alerts.

— Halifax Fire (@hfxfire) July 27, 2023

The region is still cleaning up from last weekend’s historic rainfall and flash flooding. A series of punishing thunderstorms dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on the province, killing at least three people and damaging infrastructure across the province. A youth remains missing.

A provincewide state of emergency was declared on Saturday, and lifted at 6 p.m. Wednesday.