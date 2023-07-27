Menu

Heavy rain, thunderstorms in forecast as N.S. cleans up from recent flash flooding

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Making Communities Resilient To Extreme Weather'
Making Communities Resilient To Extreme Weather
Global’s Megan King is joined by ClimAtlantic Executive Director Sabine Dietz to speak about how changes by individuals and communities can work to protect against the impacts of climate change.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Nova Scotia, with the forecast calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

The rain is expected to begin Thursday evening and end Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will begin in southwestern Nova Scotia and move east overnight.

The special weather statement notes that heavy rainfall can lead to localized flooding, and advises people to monitor alerts.

The region is still cleaning up from last weekend’s historic rainfall and flash flooding. A series of punishing thunderstorms dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on the province, killing at least three people and damaging infrastructure across the province. A youth remains missing.

A provincewide state of emergency was declared on Saturday, and lifted at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Minister Masland on Road Repair Across the Province'
Minister Masland on Road Repair Across the Province
Environment CanadaWeatherSpecial Weather StatementHeavy RainfallNS WeatherNova Scotia FloodsHalifax thunderstormsNova Scotia thunderstormsNS thunderstorm
