Kingsway Kreations: Edmonton foodies combine foods for all-new recipes, votes close soon

Kingsway Kreations, a unique Edmonton culinary contest for a good cause, is coming to a close Sunday.
The “foodie Face-off” contest called on 12 local food influencers to create their own “kreation” using menu items from two different food locations at Kingsway.
Edmontonians can vote for their favourite of the 12 options.
The options are available to try at Kingsway Mall.
With each vote, one non-perishable food item is being donated to the Edmonton Food Bank.
The contest began on July 17 and will be coming to a close on Sunday.
The best creation will get a one-of-a-kind Golden Kreation trophy and an assortment of Kingsway gift cards.
To learn more or cast your vote, visit Kingsway Mall’s website.
