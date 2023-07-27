Kingsway Kreations: Edmonton foodies combine foods for all-new recipes, votes close soon

See more sharing options

Kingsway Kreations, a unique Edmonton culinary contest for a good cause, is coming to a close Sunday.

View image in full screen Cheesy Bunogies —Cinnzeo + Shumka Ukrainian Foods. CREDIT:@cuteyegeats/https://kingswaymall.com/

View image in full screen Pretzel Poutine Fried Chicken — KFC + Mr. Pretzels. CREDIT: @districtedmonton/https://kingswaymall.com/

The “foodie Face-off” contest called on 12 local food influencers to create their own “kreation” using menu items from two different food locations at Kingsway.

View image in full screen Bourbon Classic Poutine — Bourbon St. Grill + New York Fries. CREDIT: @eatwithshar0n/https://kingswaymall.com/

View image in full screen Chubby Chicken Mac Attack — A&W + Oodle Noodle. CREDIT: @feedmemelanie/https://kingswaymall.com/

Edmontonians can vote for their favourite of the 12 options.

View image in full screen Krispy Kernels Singapore Noodles — Kernels + Qwik Wok. CREDIT: @krispybites/https://kingswaymall.com/

The options are available to try at Kingsway Mall.

View image in full screen Chocolate Covered Strawberry tea — Gangnam Street Food + Purdys. CREDIT: @maybasmunchies/https://kingswaymall.com/

With each vote, one non-perishable food item is being donated to the Edmonton Food Bank.

View image in full screen Jolli-Leaf Salad Bowl — Jollibee + The Chopped Leaf. CREDIT: @ohthatcrave/https://kingswaymall.com/

View image in full screen Super Souvlaki Sub— Jimmy the Greek + Subway. CREDIT: @thatsreallyjen/https://kingswaymall.com/

The contest began on July 17 and will be coming to a close on Sunday.

View image in full screen Mediterranean Chicken Bouquet — Crepe Delicious + Potato Corner. CREDIT: @yeg.baking/https://kingswaymall.com/

View image in full screen Hot Honey Shawarma Stack — Osmows + Tim Hortons. CREDIT: @yegbesteats/https://kingswaymall.com/

The best creation will get a one-of-a-kind Golden Kreation trophy and an assortment of Kingsway gift cards.

View image in full screen The Blushing Lassi— Butter Chicken Roti + Presotea. CREDIT: @yegcravings/https://kingswaymall.com/

View image in full screen Cookies and Boba —Cookies by George + Edo Japan. CREDIT: @yegventuresfood/https://kingswaymall.com/

To learn more or cast your vote, visit Kingsway Mall’s website.