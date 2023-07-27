SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Toronto Blue Jays unveil new Rogers Centre renovation plans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2023 11:01 am
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations.

The current 100-level seating bowl and structure will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season.

New seats will be installed from foul pole to foul pole, oriented toward the infield for improved viewing.

These new seats are in addition to the three new premium clubs and seating sections previously announced in April.

Major renovations on the 34-year-old ballpark in downtown Toronto began after the 2022 season.

All of the seats in the 500 level were replaced with new patios and gathering areas added to the outfield.

A view from the 100 level outfield seats at Rogers Centre in Toronto is shown in an artist’s rendering in this handout. The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations. View image in full screen
A view from the 100 level outfield seats at Rogers Centre in Toronto is shown in an artist’s rendering in this handout. The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Blue Jays

 

