‘Suspicious death’: Police investigate discovery of man’s body in Oak Bay, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay and Saanich police were called to the 200 block of Beach Drive around 8 a.m. on Wednesday after someone reported the grim discovery.

The file has now been turned over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, which is working with the municipal departments.

0:29 Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to Oak Bay sports field

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are not releasing the man’s identity at this time. There have been no arrests, but in a media release, Saanich police called the discovery an “isolated incident,” and said there was no perceived risk to the public.

A portion of Beach Drive remained closed to traffic Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information can call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.