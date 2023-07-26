Menu

Crime

‘Suspicious death’: Police investigate discovery of man’s body in Oak Bay, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 9:59 pm
Police tape is seen at the scene of a suspicious death investigation in Oak Bay on Wednesday, July 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen at the scene of a suspicious death investigation in Oak Bay on Wednesday, July 25, 2023. Global News
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay and Saanich police were called to the 200 block of Beach Drive around 8 a.m. on Wednesday after someone reported the grim discovery.

The file has now been turned over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, which is working with the municipal departments.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation.

Police are not releasing the man’s identity at this time. There have been no arrests, but in a media release, Saanich police called the discovery an “isolated incident,” and said there was no perceived risk to the public.

A portion of Beach Drive remained closed to traffic Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information can call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

