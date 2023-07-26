Hiker, dog rescued from steep slope by West Kelowna Fire Rescue

West Kelowna Fire Rescue came to the aid of a stranded hiker and his dog on Wednesday afternoon.
The rescue took place in Bear Creek Provincial Park, just below the second lookout, around 2 p.m.
According to WKFR, a high-angle rope team safely retrieved the man and his dog from a steep slope above a cliff.
“The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution out on the trails,” said West Kelowna Fire Rescue, “especially in areas with loose footing and near steep slopes.”
