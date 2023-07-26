Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hiker, dog rescued from steep slope by West Kelowna Fire Rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 7:56 pm
West Kelowna Fire Rescue. View image in full screen
West Kelowna Fire Rescue. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

West Kelowna Fire Rescue came to the aid of a stranded hiker and his dog on Wednesday afternoon.

The rescue took place in Bear Creek Provincial Park, just below the second lookout, around 2 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue moves into new building'
Vernon Search and Rescue moves into new building

According to WKFR, a high-angle rope team safely retrieved the man and his dog from a steep slope above a cliff.

Story continues below advertisement

“The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution out on the trails,” said West Kelowna Fire Rescue, “especially in areas with loose footing and near steep slopes.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Boaters rescued by VSAR on Okanagan Lake'
Boaters rescued by VSAR on Okanagan Lake

 

More on Canada
Okanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaBC Interiorsouthern interiorWest Kelowna Fire Rescuewkfrhigh angle rescueBear Creek Provincial ParkOkanagan rescuecentral okanagan rescuehigh angle rope teamBear Creek Provincial Park rescue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices