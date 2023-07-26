Should proposed bear rule on waste bins in Calgary be trashed?

Send this page to someone via email

Should Calgary residents who live in communities close to wildlife corridors have limits on when their garbage bins can be set outside?

It’s a hot topic set to be debated at city hall.

Discovery Ridge, which sits on the western edge of the city and borders with Tsuut’ina Nation, is the focus of the debate.

October 2022, four bears were euthanized there after scavenging local garbage for weeks.

Since then, education campaigns were launched and residents have been receptive. But the action plan could become a new rule: No waste bins placed outside until 5 a.m. on pick up day, which must be stored indoors or in a secure enclosure after 7 p.m.

1:54 ‘Their fate was sealed’: Residents rally after 4 bears conditioned to human food are euthanized

“There are some enforcement measures that (they) could follow. And that would be during specific times of year when activity might be the highest,” explained Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner.

Story continues below advertisement

As much as residents of the idyllic southwest neighbourhood that backs onto greenspace understand the reasons, implementing the change could have its challenges.

“You’ve got people 70- or 80-years-old having to get up at 5 in the morning to put their garbage out” said Sam Newsom.

He said he already follows the guidelines but understands why others find it difficult, especially after he said there have been few bear sightings this year near houses or on the trails.

Others say a lack of indoor space could be an issue.

1:37 Alberta Fish and Wildlife continue to look for bear cub in Calgary’s southwest

“What about your three cars in the garage? So some people are getting proactive looking at getting units built for their garbage cans,” explained resident Paul Saks.

Saks said the deaths of the bears was disappointing and would like officials to consider better infrastructure for receptacles.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think they could give it a bit more time and thought.”

Still, others agreed that enforcing the rules is the best first step.

Leeann Stroh lives down the street and said the issue with the bears last year was devastating.

“It broke my heart. I can’t even talk about it.

“I’m in the condo, so it’s easy for me to tell all these people ‘You should do what is requested,'” Stroh admited. “But really at the end of the day, does anyone feel good about what happened? Don’t they want to do their part and is it really that hard?”

She said if other communities that are located in bear country can do it, then it’s time Discovery Ridge does it too.

Story continues below advertisement

The issue will be debated at city hall on Thursday.