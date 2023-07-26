Menu

Politics

Phase 1 construction of Highway 3 twinning project delayed

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Phase 1 construction of Highway 3 twinning project delayed'
Phase 1 construction of Highway 3 twinning project delayed
WATCH: In November, the Alberta government promised to twin the remainder of Highway 3 across the province over the next decade. The first phase of that plan is a stretch between Taber and Burdett, Alta., which was expected to break ground in the spring. But as Erik Bay tells us, construction still hasn’t started.
A number of municipalities across southern Alberta are connected by Highway 3, which runs from B.C. through Canada’s agrifood corridor to Medicine Hat, Alta.

The drive includes 215 kilometres of undivided highway, which the Alberta Government promised to twin as part of a decade-long plan in its 2023 budget. But that construction still hasn’t hit the road.

“We’re anticipating some shovels in the ground, so I think there is some frustration out there in terms of where our association would like to see some timelines move forward,” said Bill Chapman, president of the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association (H3TDA).

Click to play video: 'Highway 3 corridor part of Destination Canada tourism program'
Highway 3 corridor part of Destination Canada tourism program

Chapman and the H3TDA have been lobbying for the road to be twinned.

The first phase of the eight-stage project was expected to begin construction in the spring, twinning a 46-kilometre stretch between Taber, Alta. and Burdett, Alta.

Right now, a yellow line is still the only thing that separates traffic moving east and west of Taber.

The project’s proponents appreciate the government’s commitment, but want to see action.

“We’re excited about that coming to fruition sooner than later,” Taber Mayor Andrew Prokop. “Hopefully there’s no further delays.”

Click to play video: '‘Uncertainty is a killer’: Southern Alberta businesses worried over Hwy 3 twinning'
‘Uncertainty is a killer’: Southern Alberta businesses worried over Hwy 3 twinning

Once Phase 1 is finished, the highway would be twinned for a long stretch both east and west of Taber.

According to Prokop, the expansion would improve safety for the thousands of cars travelling the road every day.

“That’s really the number one concern and has been for some time,” Prokop said. “(It’s) been shown with the number of very serious accidents that have occurred as a result that you would not get with twinning.”

The Alberta Government’s website says construction on Phase 1 is expected to start this year.

Global News contacted the ministry of transportation and economic corridors for clarity on that timeline and why shovels haven’t hit the ground yet, but a spokesperson was unable to provide those answers to us by deadline.

Highway 3town of taberHighway 3 TwinningAlberta Road ConstructionAlberta highway constructionHighway 3 Twinning Development AssociationH3TDAHighway twinning project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

