Toronto police to hold procession to honour fallen K9, Bingo

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police will be holding a procession to honour a K9 dog who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Bingo, a two-year-old German Shepard, was shot and killed in Etobicoke late Tuesday evening while searching for an armed suspect, police said.

The incident is now under investigation by the province’s police oversight body, the Special Investigations Unit.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said the force would be holding a procession for Bingo on Thursday morning.

Police said the procession will leave from the Emergency Veterinary Clinic on Yonge Street, en route to Guelph University for “end of life veterinary services.”

“The public and media are invited to watch the procession, which will begin at 920 Yonge Street at 7:30 a.m. TPS units, including Police Dog Services, the Emergency Task Force, and the Motor Squad, will take part in the procession, and Chief Myron Demkiw will be in attendance,” the force said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The procession will travel northbound to Belmont Street, then eastbound on Rosedale Valley Road while en route to the Don Valley Parkway.

Roads are expected to reopen at 8 a.m.

Speaking at an unrelated press conference earlier on Wednesday, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw identified Bingo’s handler and partner as Sgt. Brandon Smith.

He said there is a unique bond between a handler and police dog, that starts when the K9 is at an early age.

“They live with those dogs, they become part of their immediate family,” Demkiw said.

“In this case, Bingo was partnered with Sgt. Smith for a little over half-a-year,” he added.

View image in full screen Toronto police service dog Bingo. Facebook

Bingo joined Police Dog Services in July 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Bingo had completed extensive training with Smith graduating in December 2022. He successfully made a series of “significant apprehensions” during his time with the force, Demkiw said.

Demkiw said police dogs are important because they provide an “additional resource to keep our communities safe.”

According to Demkiw, supports and resources are being offered to Sgt. Smith and the police dog service unit as a whole.