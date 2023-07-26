Former Manitoba Bisons receiver to make 1st career CFL start

It’s more than a year later than he probably would have wanted, but former Manitoba Bisons receiver Gavin Cobb will make his first career CFL start this week.

Cobb is looking to make the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup with the still-winless Edmonton Elks after an injury completely derailed his entire rookie season.

“Honestly, being on the sideline, feeling kind of helpless in a way,” Cobb said. “Not contributing to the team. I’m just excited to get my foot on the field and start making some plays, help us win games.

“I’m getting an opportunity here to start this week, so, I’m just going to be making the most of my opportunity, work hard in practice every day, watch extra film, study my plays, and make sure I know what I’m doing on every play.”

Cobb didn’t play a single game as a rookie, missing the entire 2022 campaign.

While being used in a backup role, Cobb recorded his first career CFL catch in last week’s loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He’s also handled some kickoff return duties in his first seven career games.

With the Elks releasing Maurice Ffrench earlier in the week, Cobb is getting first-team reps in practice and will make his first start this weekend.

“Gavin’s got a lot of talent,” said Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones. “We drafted him last year because of his physical tools. He’s also got the ability to be our off returner which brings a lot of value to our team.”

Cobb was the Elks’ fourth-round draft pick in 2022 after making 27 catches for 340 yards and five touchdowns in his final season with the Herd.

And the 25-year-old has nothing but thanks for Bisons head coach Brian Dobie for helping him get to the next level.

“I think it was a huge step for me to make that transfer when I did,” Cobb said. “When I decided it was time for me to find somewhere else to play some football, the first name that came to my mind was coach Dobie. So, I gave him a call and man, I can’t explain how much I appreciate the opportunity to go play over there.

“We had a really good relationship coming out of high school. He recruited me pretty hard coming out of high school and I just knew that if anybody was going to be in my corner, it was going to be him. And he was always pulling for me to get the right things done and go in the right direction.”

The Elks host the BC Lions on Saturday.