Driver seen making dangerous, illegal pass on Hwy 5 near Clearwater, B.C. no longer in Canada

The driver of a semi that was caught on video making a dangerous, illegal pass on Highway 5, near Clearwater B.C., is no longer working for the transport company.

In March, the semi was seen making a pass over a double-solid yellow line, moving into oncoming traffic, before signalling and merging back over. At the end of the video, oncoming traffic can be seen in the lane the semi-truck had used.

One of the vehicles that were passed was forced to slow down and briefly drive on the shoulder.

In an update Wednesday, Clearwater, Southeast District for BC Highway Patrol said following the release of the video an investigation was launched, in April.

The company cooperated with police and investigators were able to discover that the driver responsible for this event was immediately discharged from the company.

0:30 Dash cam footage captures semi passing truck over double yellow line on Highway 5

In addition, the driver lived in Edmonton so investigators found his address and requested the Edmonton Police Service serve a B.C. violation ticket on behalf of the B.C. Highway Patrol.

While the Edmonton Police Service was trying to serve the ticket, they learned the driver has actually left Canada.

Charges under the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia have a one-year statute of limitations, according to police. If the driver returns to B.C. within the one-year period, B.C. Highway Patrol would look to lay charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.