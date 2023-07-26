Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver seen making dangerous, illegal pass on Hwy 5 near Clearwater, B.C. no longer in Canada

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Dangerous, illegal semi-truck pass on Highway 5, near Clearwater, B.C., caught on video'
Dangerous, illegal semi-truck pass on Highway 5, near Clearwater, B.C., caught on video
WATCH: A driver caught a dangerous, and illegal pass made by a semi-truck on Highway 5, near Clearwater, B.C., on video. – Apr 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The driver of a semi that was caught on video making a dangerous, illegal pass on Highway 5, near Clearwater B.C., is no longer working for the transport company.

In March, the semi was seen making a pass over a double-solid yellow line, moving into oncoming traffic, before signalling and merging back over. At the end of the video, oncoming traffic can be seen in the lane the semi-truck had used.

One of the vehicles that were passed was forced to slow down and briefly drive on the shoulder.

In an update Wednesday, Clearwater, Southeast District for BC Highway Patrol said following the release of the video an investigation was launched, in April.

The company cooperated with police and investigators were able to discover that the driver responsible for this event was immediately discharged from the company.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dash cam footage captures semi passing truck over double yellow line on Highway 5'
Dash cam footage captures semi passing truck over double yellow line on Highway 5

In addition, the driver lived in Edmonton so investigators found his address and requested the Edmonton Police Service serve a B.C. violation ticket on behalf of the B.C. Highway Patrol.

Trending Now

While the Edmonton Police Service was trying to serve the ticket, they learned the driver has actually left Canada.

Charges under the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia have a one-year statute of limitations, according to police. If the driver returns to B.C. within the one-year period, B.C. Highway Patrol would look to lay charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

More on Crime
CoquihallaCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5ClearwaterHighway 5 semi truckSemi Truck PassClearwater Highway 5Clearwater semi truckCoquihalla Highway dangerous passCoquihalla Highway videoHighway 5 dangerous passHighway 5 video
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices