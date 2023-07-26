Partial settlement reached in lawsuit against Calgary Stampede over abuse of boys

Send this page to someone via email

A partial settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede alleging the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.

Phillip Heerema received a 10-year prison sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child pornography and luring.

Heerema admitted to using his position with The Young Canadians, which performs each year in the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show, to lure and groom six boys into sexual relationships.

The offences took place between 2005 and 2014, as well as in 1992.

In court, lawyers for the plaintiffs and the Stampede announced the settlement involving negligence and breach of duty, but it must still be approved by a judge.

The Stampede admitted to full liability and would pay damages that are to be worked out later this summer.