City of Regina introduces measures to help residents to combat the heat

While temperatures continue to rise in Saskatchewan, proper measures are being put in place for Regina to help residents beat the heat.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said the public should take precautions by staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade, and dressing appropriately. Regina Fire is offering cooling stations at every fire hall throughout the city.

“Part of our extreme weather strategy, when we see these heat warnings come in, our stations actively start setting out water,” said Fire Chief Gord Hewitt. “We know one of the best ways to beat or avoid heat emergencies is by staying hydrated.”

At seven fire stations throughout Regina, buckets of water and along with water bottles are placed outside the stations so people are free to pick some up to stay hydrated.

“Our firefighters are kind of monitoring throughout the day. As they start to get low, they start to fill them up,” Chief Hewitt said. “Those water bottles are free and available for the public to take any time.”

Regina Fire sees that at station one, people take advantage of the water supply as the area has a lot of foot traffic. About two to three times a day, firefighters are refilling the bucket with water.

“That’s great to see that people are taking advantage of it and staying hydrated during the heat wave,” he said.

Regina Fire said there are some drinking fountains that have clean and potable water in them, including Victoria Park, Buffalo Meadows Park, and the Core Community Park. The water fountains have little spots on them designated for animals as well.

City residents are encouraged to look out for signs of heat exhaustion in both themselves and those around them. The Regina Transit superintendent says transit drivers are also on the watch for pedestrians who are feeling the effects of the summer heat.

“The operators have been provided training … to look out for what somebody might be in distress,” said Byrce McCulloch. “A person would have their hands out in front of them, palms facing the bus, and they will recognize that as a signal that somebody is in need of help, and they’ll pull over and contact 911.”

The Safe Bus program is free for anybody and can be utilized in any other urgent crisis, a lost child or if someone is in medical distress.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority website, symptoms of heat exhaustion include fatigue, weakness, headache, dizziness, and nausea. This can sometimes cause fainting and in severe cases, heatstroke where medical attention would be required.