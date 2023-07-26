200 ‘voyeuristic’ videos of women in public found on Ontario man’s phone: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a search warrant in a completely unrelated investigation sparked a new investigation that has since turned up a glut of videos of women out and about in London, Ont., that police are describing as “voyeuristic.”

More than 200 videos were found on a cellphone, showing women who appeared to be filmed without their knowledge at area gyms, clothing stores and other public places.

A Fergus man, 24, was arrested on Tuesday and faces two counts of voyeurism and one count of possession of child pornography.

The investigation began March 21 when members of the digital forensics unit analyzing a phone seized in connection with a drug-related investigation found suspected child pornography.

The internet child exploitation unit was notified about the images and, after an additional search warrant was obtained, officers found more suspected child pornography files as well as more than 200 “voyeuristic videos” of adult women.

The investigation is ongoing.