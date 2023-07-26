3 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Whites Cove, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in New Brunswick say three people have been killed, and two others injured, in a multi-vehicle crash in Whites Cove.

First responders were called just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday to Highway 2, at a section undergoing construction.

“The collision took place in a section of the highway where motorists use the eastbound lane to circulate in both directions due to construction,” RCMP said in a release.

“Four vehicles were involved, but the cause of the collision is still undetermined at this time.”

RCMP said the chain reaction crash involved an 18-wheeler, a minivan that was pulling a trailer and a box truck.

According to police, a 55-year-old woman from Oshawa, Ont., a 54-year-old man from Greater-Lakeburn, N.B. and a 32-year-old from Timber River, N.B. died at the scene.

Two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries. In an update Wednesday, RCMP said one of the injured has since been released from hospital.

The investigation into the crash continues.