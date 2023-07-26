Peterborough County OPP make arrest after stolen skid steer, trailer found in Apsley

See more sharing options

Peterborough County OPP have recovered a skid steer and trailer which were reported stolen from the Pickering, Ont., area on Tuesday.

Police say around 9:10 a.m., officers were made aware of the stolen items at an address on McFadden Road in North Kawartha Township. The items had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Officers located the property and the investigation led to the arrest of one person.

A 55-year-old man from Apsley, Ont., was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 29.

Anyone with any additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).