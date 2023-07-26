Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP make arrest after stolen skid steer, trailer found in Apsley

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 2:42 pm
Peterborough County OPP recovered a skid steer and trailer reported stolen from the Pickering area on July 25, 2023. One man has been arrested in connection to the theft. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP recovered a skid steer and trailer reported stolen from the Pickering area on July 25, 2023. One man has been arrested in connection to the theft. Global News
Peterborough County OPP have recovered a skid steer and trailer which were reported stolen from the Pickering, Ont., area on Tuesday.

Police say around 9:10 a.m., officers were made aware of the stolen items at an address on McFadden Road in North Kawartha Township. The items had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Officers located the property and the investigation led to the arrest of one person.

A 55-year-old man from Apsley, Ont., was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 29.

Anyone with any additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

TheftPeterborough County OPPStolen PropertyNorth Kawartha TownshipApsleyStolen Equipmenttrailer theftSkid steerEquipment Theft
