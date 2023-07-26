$530K in bursaries announced for Saskatchewan paramedics Tuesday

The Saskatchewan government is offering training bursaries to incentivize individuals looking to become paramedics in the province.

One-time funding of $530,000 will offer approximately 58 bursaries ranging from $5,000 each in Regina and Saskatoon and $10,000 each for all other locations in the province.

Troy Davies with Medavie Health Services West said the bursaries are for both urban and rural paramedics.

“We are definitely struggling from a recruitment standpoint,” Davies said. “Having the ability to send staff back to school to become an Advanced Care Paramedic or someone who is struggling a bit and kind of on the fence about whether or not they want to go to school now has the opportunity to get this.”

To qualify for the bursaries, candidates need to be accepted to, or a new graduate of a Primary Care Paramedic and Advanced Care Paramedic Program.

Candidates also need to pass pre-employment screening and commit to working with a Saskatchewan EMS service for a minimum of two years.

“It’s a sign to us that the government and health authority sees the importance of paramedics in the province and are really investing into us the make sure the recruitment process in this province continues,” Davies noted.

In an email statement, the province said these bursaries will nurture the next generation of health-care professionals.

“These bursaries demonstrate a strong commitment to the development of our health-care workforce and the provision of high-quality emergency medical services,” said Rod Mackenzie with the Saskatchewan Health Care Authority. “Paramedics are a crucial component to the health-care system and by investing in the education and training of paramedics, we are nurturing the next generation of dedicated health-care professionals who will play a vital role in delivering critical care to our communities.”

“Having stable and reliable emergency medical services that meet patients’ needs in our communities is a priority of our government,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “This includes training more paramedics to work in the Saskatchewan EMS field and supporting them with incentives, especially in rural communities.”

Davies added Medavie West is also headed to Australia to recruit members.

“We have had a long partnership with an Australian paramedic school,” Davies explained. “We are sending a team down to Australia to meet with our folks and stakeholders down there to see if we can entice them to come back to Saskatchewan and maybe offer some free winter jackets to get them here.”