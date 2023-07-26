Kelowna’s Journey Home Society loses support, City to take over

Due to what’s being described as a dramatically changing landscape, the City of Kelowna is changing its tack and ending its support of a society that once pledged to end homelessness by the end of 2025.

In a press release distributed Tuesday, the city said it will not renew its Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society, which expires on Dec. 31 and will move the initiative in-house.

“The landscape around homelessness has changed dramatically since 2018 when the Journey Home Strategy was introduced. We see people experiencing homelessness who never have before, and rapid growth in the number of people sheltering outside,” Mayor Tom Dyas said.

“Despite the gains we have made in establishing more housing solutions, we see a clear need for the City to strengthen its commitment and show momentum as a leader.”

A transition of responsibilities will continue until the end of 2023, with the city’s new team becoming established and operational in 2024.

The City is developing its internal structure, assembling the team and formalizing partnerships. Additional details will be announced in the fall as this work continues.

“Since implementation of the Strategy began in 2018, there have been more than 300 homes with supports built in Kelowna,” Dyas said.

“The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society has been central to that accomplishment and many others which will have lasting benefit in our community … Homelessness is increasing and we must take a renewed approach.”

The City is currently working with BC Housing and other partners to expand shelter and supportive housing capacity and add much-needed shelters and transitional housing in the lead-up to winter.

The City said it will work collaboratively with its housing and social sector partners to reset the Journey Home Strategy so goals and targets are well matched to current conditions and challenges and so they remain responsive and solution-focused.

Last December, concerns were raised about whether the Journey Home Society would continue on as it had been when council deferred a motion to pass on nearly $90,000 in federal funds to the society.

Dyas at that time said he wanted more information on Journey Home’s tax granting status and wanted to defer any further discussion until the new council set its priorities for the coming term.

