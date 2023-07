Send this page to someone via email

Durham regional police say two people are injured after a house fire in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Police said the fire happened just before 6 a.m. at a home on Bloor Street between Wilson and Ritson roads.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police also said it doesn’t appear that any other homes on the street were affected by the fire.

Bloor St between Wilson Rd and Ritson Rd in Oshawa is closed for an investigation. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 26, 2023