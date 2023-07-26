Menu

Motorcycle rider, passenger killed after crash in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 7:24 am
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News
York Regional Police say the driver of a motorcycle and a passenger have died after a crash in Vaughan, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 7 at Thornhill Woods Drive at 10:15 p.m. for reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Police said the male driver and a female passenger on the motorcycle were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately released.

