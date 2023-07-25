Highway 4 closed in both directions due to wind at Cameron Lake Bluffs

Highway 4 is now closed to travel in both directions due to high winds in the area.
Travellers on Vancouver Island are being told to expect a possible full overnight closure of Highway 4 due to high winds leading to an increase in rockfall risks, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
In a notice posted Tuesday afternoon, people are told to plan their travels accordingly as winds are expected to continue to gust over 50 km/h, keeping the highway closed until winds die down.
The ministry says to check DriveBC for the most up to date information.
The ministry adds, Highway 4 will reopen to single-lane-alternating traffic when winds reduce.
