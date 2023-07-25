Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Highway 4 closed in both directions due to wind at Cameron Lake Bluffs

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 11:17 pm
Cranes are seen during the installation of new safety equipment on a portion of Highway 4 near Port Alberni, B.C. on June 19, 2023. The stability of the slope was compromised by the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire, resulting in the highway's full closure on June 6. View image in full screen
Cranes are seen during the installation of new safety equipment on a portion of Highway 4 near Port Alberni, B.C. on June 19, 2023. The stability of the slope was compromised by the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire, resulting in the highway's full closure on June 6. Flickr/B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
Highway 4 is now closed to travel in both directions due to high winds in the area.

Travellers on Vancouver Island are being told to expect a possible full overnight closure of Highway 4 due to high winds leading to an increase in rockfall risks, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

In a notice posted Tuesday afternoon, people are told to plan their travels accordingly as winds are expected to continue to gust over 50 km/h, keeping the highway closed until winds die down.

The ministry says to check DriveBC for the most up to date information.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry adds, Highway 4 will reopen to single-lane-alternating traffic when winds reduce.

