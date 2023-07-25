Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

As Japan’s population falls at record pace, more nationals are living abroad

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 25, 2023 10:40 pm
Click to play video: 'India projected to pass China as country with world’s largest population'
India projected to pass China as country with world’s largest population
WATCH: India projected to pass China as country with world's largest population – Apr 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The population of Japanese citizens decreased at the fastest pace ever while the number of foreign residents rose to a record at nearly 3 million people, government data showed on Wednesday.

The data underscores that foreign nationals are playing an even bigger role in Japanese society to make up for a shrinking population.

The population of Japanese nationals fell for a 14th year, by about 800,000 people, to 122.42 million in 2022, according to data showing the number of people with resident registrations as of Jan. 1, 2023 that was released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

For the first time, the number of Japanese residents fell in all 47 prefectures, the data showed. The overall population in Japan fell to 125.41 million people, a decrease of about 511,000.

Click to play video: '‘Shapes in Between’: Japanese-Canadian artist embraces his family history in new exhibit'
‘Shapes in Between’: Japanese-Canadian artist embraces his family history in new exhibit

Japan’s population peaked in 2008 and has declined since then because of its low birth rate, which hit a record low last year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The number of foreign nationals who have an address in Japan was 2.99 million people as of Jan. 1, a 10.7% jump from a year ago, according to the data. The year-on-year increase was the biggest since the internal ministry began tracking the non-Japanese category a decade ago.

Tokyo was the home to the largest share of foreign residents with 4.2% of the population, or 581,112 people. The country’s capital was the prefecture with the biggest increase in the non-Japanese population last year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made reversing the country’s sliding birth rate a top priority and his government, despite high levels of debt, plans to earmark spending of 3.5 trillion yen ($24.84 billion) a year on child care and other measures to support parents.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

More on World
Japanjapan populationhow many people live in japanjapan foreign nationalsjapan foreign residentsjapan nationalsjapan residentsjapanese foreign nationalsjapanese foreign residentswhat is japans population
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices