Canada

More BC Ferries confusion as website error shows multi-sailing wait

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 5:50 pm
BC Ferries' Coastal Renaissance. View image in full screen
The Coastal Renaissance is seen in a Global News file photo, sailing between Tsawwassen in Delta and Swartz Bay in Victoria. Lasia Kretzel/Global News
There was more chaos and confusion on BC Ferries on Tuesday as the service grappled with more website problems and conflicting reports of long delays.

Earlier in the day, the company’s website indicated a nine-sailing wait for passengers travelling on the key Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay (Metro Vancouver-Victoria) route.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries CEO reacts to long weekend travel woes'
BC Ferries CEO reacts to long weekend travel woes

However, the company later said that information was incorrect, and that its website was displaying inaccurate information.

The company said travellers were actually facing a one-sailing wait on the route.

BC Ferries said it was working to determine what went wrong and fix the issue, and was directing travellers to Twitter for up-to-date information.

That solution may not work for all passengers due to recent changes to the social media platform. Under the changes, people without an account can view individual tweets, but not view an organization’s Twitter page or its timeline.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries ship refit will cause long weekend delays'
BC Ferries ship refit will cause long weekend delays

The problems come as the company continues to grapple with mechanical issues with the Coastal Celebration.

The vessel, which was out of commission over the busy Canada Day long weekend, returned to dry dock this week due to more problems with its propulsion system.

BC Ferries said it was running three vessels on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, but that space was limited for vehicle passengers who do not have a reservation.

Travellers were being encouraged to consider alternate routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland such as the Tsawwassen-Duke Point (Nanaimo) and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay (Nanaimo) routes.

More on BC
BC FerriesBC Ferries cancellationsbc ferries delaysCoastal CelebrationBC Ferries websitebc ferries ITBC ferries IT problems
