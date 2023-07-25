Police appealing for information in connection with Brampton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing to the public for information in connection with a homicide in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on July 22 at around 9:15 p.m., officers were called to St. Roch Catholic School on Valley Way Drive for reports of a shooting.

Officers said a man who had been shot was located without vital signs. He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the deceased as 30-year-old Anthony Putzu from Toronto.

Officers also identified a suspect vehicle described as a 2013 black Nissan Murano with an Ontario licence plate CYJS 166. Officers said there was damage to the driver’s side.

According to police, the vehicle was found burned in the 8th Line and Britannia Road area of Milton on July 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect vehicle was located on July 23 in Milton. Peel Regional Police / handout

“There are three suspects believed to be associated with this vehicle, and between July 22 at 9:30 p.m. and July 23 at 8:00 a.m., it is possible they attended a gas station to buy gas and a gas can in the Peel or Halton Region,” police said in a news release.

Police are appealing for information in connection with a homicide investigation in Brampton. Peel Regional Police / handout

Anyone with information or who has dascham or video footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.