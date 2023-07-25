Melfort RCMP asking public to report sightings of stolen black SUV

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a stolen black SUV and are asking the public to report sightings of a 2012 Cadillac Escalade SUV with Saskatchewan licence plate 190 MVF.

Melfort RCMP stated the suspect may be armed but this cannot be confirmed at the moment.

According to a release, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Prince Albert earlier today at approximately 9:30 a.m.

“Melfort RCMP have conducted proactive patrols in the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities,” stated police.

“Melfort RCMP initially recommended a hold-and-secure to the community as a precaution, which has since been lifted. Officers continue to provide regular updates to the leadership in James Smith Cree Nation as the investigation progresses.”

Melfort RCMP said at this stage in the investigation, the location and destination of the vehicle is unknown but are advising the public that if anyone sees the black 2012 Cadillac Escalade SUV, do not approach, but report the sighting to police immediately by calling 911 or your local police of jurisdiction.

“The investigation is ongoing and Melfort RCMP remain committed to notifying the public if any safety risk is identified,” police stated.