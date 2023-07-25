Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 new highrise condos proposed for downtown Kingston

By Bill Hutchins Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 4:00 pm
This condo, proposed by IN8 Developments, would be built on the current footprint of the downtown GoodLife Fitness Centre.
This condo, proposed by IN8 Developments, would be built on the current footprint of the downtown GoodLife Fitness Centre. City of Kingston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Downtown Kingston’s already bustling construction skyline could get even more crowded in the months to come.

Two more highrise building applications have been submitted to city planners, just a few blocks apart from each other.

A developer is proposing to construct a 14-storey, 158-unit residential building on a portion of the north side parking lot adjacent to the OHIP building along Wellington Street.

According to documents submitted to the city by Arcadis IBI Group on behalf of the developer, the residential apartment development at 279 Wellington St. would occupy a prominent waterfront location along Kingston’s Inner Harbour.

“The proposal aims to invigorate the under-utilized parcel by complementing the existing function and character of the area, increasing accessibility and safety, and supporting an intensifying area with a vibrant and active residential development,” the application from the developer says.

Story continues below advertisement

The developer says the existing Ontario Health Ministry (OHIP) and provincial court building would remain.

The residential proposal includes a mix of units ranging from studio to three-bedroom apartments with three live-work units on the ground floor.

The residential building would sit atop a five-floor parking podium with 262 parking spaces, 94 of which would be assigned to the existing office building to replace the lost surface parking spaces.

The site also includes the conveyance of a three-metre-wide pedestrian walkway along the eastern side as part of the city’s waterfront master plan.

Trending Now
More on Canada

The applicant is seeking a zoning bylaw amendment to allow the construction.

Just blocks away, a 25-storey residential building is planned on the site of the existing Goodlife Fitness building at 64 Barrack St.

The developer, IN8 Developments, is proposing a mixed-use podium-tower building with a total of 287 residential units and ground-floor commercial space.

The tall, thin building would include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units that will “provide a critical mass of people in the downtown and in close proximity to historic Princess Street,” according to an urban design study by Fotenn Planning and Design.

This proposal also seeks zoning bylaw approvals.

Story continues below advertisement

These two high-rise buildings come as the downtown core has exploded with residential buildings in recent years, including a 12-storey Crown condominium building under construction on Queen Street and a 19- and 23-storey pair of Homestead Land Holding’s now under construction on lower Queen Street.

kingston developmentkingston condosnew condosGoodLife Fitness Kingstonnew development Kingstonkignston high risenew builds kingstonnew condos kingston
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices