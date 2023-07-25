2 new highrise condos proposed for downtown Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Kingston’s already bustling construction skyline could get even more crowded in the months to come.

Two more highrise building applications have been submitted to city planners, just a few blocks apart from each other.

A developer is proposing to construct a 14-storey, 158-unit residential building on a portion of the north side parking lot adjacent to the OHIP building along Wellington Street.

According to documents submitted to the city by Arcadis IBI Group on behalf of the developer, the residential apartment development at 279 Wellington St. would occupy a prominent waterfront location along Kingston’s Inner Harbour.

“The proposal aims to invigorate the under-utilized parcel by complementing the existing function and character of the area, increasing accessibility and safety, and supporting an intensifying area with a vibrant and active residential development,” the application from the developer says.

The developer says the existing Ontario Health Ministry (OHIP) and provincial court building would remain.

The residential proposal includes a mix of units ranging from studio to three-bedroom apartments with three live-work units on the ground floor.

The residential building would sit atop a five-floor parking podium with 262 parking spaces, 94 of which would be assigned to the existing office building to replace the lost surface parking spaces.

The site also includes the conveyance of a three-metre-wide pedestrian walkway along the eastern side as part of the city’s waterfront master plan.

The applicant is seeking a zoning bylaw amendment to allow the construction.

Just blocks away, a 25-storey residential building is planned on the site of the existing Goodlife Fitness building at 64 Barrack St.

The developer, IN8 Developments, is proposing a mixed-use podium-tower building with a total of 287 residential units and ground-floor commercial space.

The tall, thin building would include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units that will “provide a critical mass of people in the downtown and in close proximity to historic Princess Street,” according to an urban design study by Fotenn Planning and Design.

This proposal also seeks zoning bylaw approvals.

These two high-rise buildings come as the downtown core has exploded with residential buildings in recent years, including a 12-storey Crown condominium building under construction on Queen Street and a 19- and 23-storey pair of Homestead Land Holding’s now under construction on lower Queen Street.