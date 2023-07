See more sharing options

A two-vehicle crash near Summerland, B.C., backed traffic up along Highway 97 as crews worked to clear the damage.

The crash involved an SUV and a station wagon, both of which sustained significant damage.

It’s unclear whether people were injured in the collision and the cause is yet unknown.

More to come.