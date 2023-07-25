Dog attack in Oshawa leaves 3 injured

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are injured after a dog attack in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham regional police said on Monday at 7 p.m., officers received a report that a dog was attacking people in the Mary Street North and Adelaide Avenue East area.

Police said when an officer arrived at the scene, three witnesses were restraining a dog.

According to police, three people suffered injuries, two of whom were taken to hospital.

Officers said the dog is in the custody of animal control.

The investigation is ongoing.

