Swimmer missing amid high water levels from historic rainfall in N.S.

Police in Lunenburg are leading a multi-agency search for a swimmer who went missing in Gold River amid high water levels from recent rainfall in Nova Scotia.

In a release, the RCMP said the swimmer was reported missing Monday around 6:30 p.m. in Gold River, near Beech Hill Road.

“RCMP officers learned that three men had been tubing in the Gold River when their tubes capsized,” the release said. “Two of the men made it to shore; the third man was last seen drifting down the river.”

The Lunenburg District RCMP, as well as RCMP air services, police dog services, the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, the Western Shore Fire Department, and ground search and rescue teams began searching the area, but the man has not yet been found.

The release said search efforts are continuing Tuesday.

Heavy rain, which began Friday, dumped between 200 and 250 millimetres along Nova Scotia’s South Shore, across the Halifax area and into central and western parts of the province, prompting massive floods in some areas. Two people have been found dead after floodwaters submerged vehicles in the West Hants area, and two others remain missing.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the river was “significantly higher than it would normally be” due to the rainfall.

“Lunenburg County has a lot of rain, it’s one of the areas of the province that had some of the heaviest rainfall totals,” he said.

With elevated water levels, he said if something capsizes, it’s much more more difficult to get to a shoreline.

“As the water level raises, the width of many rivers tend to also become wider, which puts you further from the riverbank, as the river begins to kind of break the bank,” he said.

“So it makes it harder for you, if you get into a problem, to get yourself out of the water.”

With a hot week ahead, Marshall said people should exercise “extreme caution” around waterways until water levels go back to normal. He recommended using personal flotation devices if people plan to go into water.