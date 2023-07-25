Toronto police looking to ID suspect wanted in attempted murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted murder earlier this month.

Police said on July 7, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Bellevue Square Park near Augusta Avenue and Dundas Street.

Investigators said there was a fight between two men and one man was stabbed. Two other men who were nearby tried to stop the suspect and both of them were also stabbed, police said.

The three men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing as 37-year-old Dane Nasseem Jabour.

He is described as having a slim build, long, black curly hair worn in a ponytail and a thin black goatee/mustache. Police said he frequents the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.