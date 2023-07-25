Police still seek clues in Baby Parker case, 18 years after body found in Ontario park

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford, Ont., police are still seeking closure on an 18-year unsolved case tied to the discovery of a baby’s body in the city’s west end not far from the Grand River.

Investigators say they still have no answers on the why and who buried Baby Parker near walking trails around Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive.

The still unidentified deceased newborn, named by Brantford police officers, was found by an individual walking her dog in a park on July 28, 2005.

A forensics exam would later reveal the baby suffered trauma to his skull and ribs.

Parker was laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetary on Aug. 17, 2005 with little known about the infant.

Despite a large canvass that included collecting hundreds of DNA samples from nearby residents, no biological links have ever been found.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say a letter, purportedly written by Baby Parker’s mother, sent to authorities just days after the body’s discovery is one of the few leads in the case.

The writer indicated that she would come forward in the coming days after the body’s discovery.

Excerpts were released during the initial phases of the investigation in the hopes the handwriting would be recognized by members of the public.

An excerpt of a letter sent to Brantford police in 2005 received during the initial phases of an investigation seeking the identity of a deceased bay found near walking trails around Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive. Brantford Police Service

“Information previously released to the public indicated that in 2005, the mother may have been between 13-17 years old with a connection to the Holmedale neighbourhood,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in a statement.

“The pregnancy was possibly kept secret by the mother from those close to her.”

However, no such person ever did come forward and the validity of the note is still in question, say investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the years, detectives say several persons of interest have been ruled out and to this day, the baby’s biological mother and father are still not known.

Anyone with any information related to the case of Baby Parker can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.