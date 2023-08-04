What’s open and closed on Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Monday, Aug. 7 is the Civic Holiday in Ontario — it’s known as Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough, named after the city’s founder.

Here’s a list of some of the services, stores and more that are open and closed in Peterborough on the holiday Monday and the weekend.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall: Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Saturday to Monday. Some services are available at peterborough.ca.

Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection on Saturday.

Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours (self-serve) daily.

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City/county landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Peterborough Public Health: Closed Saturday t0 Monday. Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Peterborough Public Works: Phone line at 705-745-1386 is answered daily, 24 hours a day.

Parks: Public washrooms in city parks open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Jackson Park facilities close daily at 5 p.m.).

Peterborough Marina (92 George St. N.): Open Monday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For bookings, visit the marina’s website or call 705-742-0050.

Peterborough Social Services (179 Charlotte St.): Closed on Monday. Emergency shelters remain open. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 after hours, during weekends and on holidays.

Peterborough Transit: Monday will operate on a holiday service schedule. Visit peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules. Regular service Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Peterborough Airport: Airport remains open 24 hours a day. Airport operations staff are on-site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed from Saturday to Monday. Fine payments can be made online.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily year-round from 8:30 a.m. until dusk.

Splash pads: All pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Barnardo Park (955 Barnardo Ave.), King Edward Park (455 George St. S.), Kinsmen Park (1 Kinsmen Way), Rogers Cove (131 Maria St.), Nicholls Oval Park (725 Armour Rd.) and Turner Park (673 Chamberlain St.). Lifeguards supervise city wading pools from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arts, leisure and recreation

City arenas:

Peterborough Memorial Centre and box office: Both closed on Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets.

Both closed on Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information and tickets. Healthy Planet Arena: Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open Monday from 6 a.m. to midnight

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public in preparation for relocation this fall.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Monday from noon to 5 p.m. Also open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Information on exhibits and events is online.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online resources can still be accessed. Visit ptbolibrary.ca and click on the ‘Browse’ tab.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also open Friday 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Open Monday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Also open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool opens at 8 a.m.)

Trent University Bata Library: Open Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed Monday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shopping/grocery

The Beer Store: Three stores are open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 570 Lansdowne St. W., 139 George St. N. and 1900 Lansdowne St. W. (drive-thru only). Regular hours Friday to Sunday for all stores.

LCBO: Stores at 196 Sherbrooke St. and 400 Lansdowne St. East closed Monday. Lansdowne St. West and 1153 Chemong Road stores open Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular hours Friday to Sunday for all stores.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Open Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. p.m. Also open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (950 Lansdowne St. W. and 167 Brock St.): Both open Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lansdowne open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brock open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St. and 124 Hunter St. E.): Both open Monday — Sherbrooke 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Hunter St. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both stores are also open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Open on Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Open Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Also open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both open Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both also open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Peterborough Farmers’ Market: Open Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre parking lot.

Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market: Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quaker Foods Urban Park on Charlotte Street.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Open Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both are open Friday, Sunday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Home Depot (500 Lansdowne St. W.): Open Monday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The U.K. Shoppe (91 George St. N.): Closed Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both open Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Both also open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.